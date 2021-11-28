Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet.

The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as thick platform soles. The pair also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. When paired with Beckinsale’s daring outfit, the boots added a winter-ready element to her look while keeping it streamlined and sharp.

Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support boosts. Stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and AnnaSophia Robb have also worn platform shoes by Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. Platform boots are also a signature of Beckinsale’s—in fact, she recently wore a buckled pair at home while playing with her cat, Clive.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

