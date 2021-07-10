Kate Beckinsale Is Chic at Home in All-Black Outfit and Knee-High Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale’s latest Instagram post made the case for chic at-home dressing—even if it’s just to play mock football with your cat!

The “Farming” star celebrated the Euro 2020 football (AKA soccer) tournament at home in a fun and playful manner. The actress mimicked “nutmegging”—a soccer move where a ball is pushed through an opponent’s legs—at her home with her cat, Clive, curled inside a cardboard box on top of a Roomba vacuum. While controlling her cat through the vacuums’ remote, Beckinsale donned a comfy pair of black leggings and a knit sweater with voluminous sleeves. Though the look was simple, its’ monochrome tones made it extremely chic and streamlined.

Beckinsale gave the outfit a fashionable boost with a pair of black slouchy knee-high platform boots. The pair featured a closed toe and stiletto heels, adding a sleek touch to her casual look. This style is one of the actress’s favorites; she’s regularly spotted wearing ankle, over-the-knee, and knee-high black suede and leather boots by labels like Prada.

The boots aren’t the only tall shoe statement Beckinsale’s made at home recently. To celebrate Independence Day with Clive and designer pal Nina Kate last week, the “Pearl Harbor” actress danced in a towering pair of metallic gold platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Betty style featured knotted toe straps, as well as 4.7-inch heels.

Beckinsale’s bold at-home outfit fits into her signature effortlessly glamourous wardrobe. The “Underworld” actress usually favors sleek dresses with sequins, bold shoulders, or sheer panels by Alex Perry, Georges Chakra and Julien Macdonald on the red carpet. When off-duty, the star prefers dark trousers worn with off-the-shoulder tops or cozy sweaters, typically by labels like Stella McCartney, Alexis, and Isabel Marant.

On the shoe front, Beckinsale has a range of favorites. In addition to her staple black boots, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, she typically slips into metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. She also has strong footing in the fashion world, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

