Kate Beckinsale Does Gladiator Glam in Bustier With Red Crystals, Feathered Skirt & Gold Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale updated classic gladiator garb with her latest look.

To celebrate her friend Nina Kate’s birthday, the “Jolt” actress and Kate donned coordinating gladiator outfits that looked straight out of ancient Rome. Beckinsale’s featured added edge from a black and gold bustier with red crystal accents, as well as a black feather skirt topped with leather straps. Her ensemble was complete with a regal maroon and gold cape, as well as a stylish updo.

When it came to shoes, the “Underworld” star chose a pair of gold platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The now sold-out Betty style features 4.7-inch block heels, as well as adjustable ankle straps and knotted toe straps. When paired with Beckinsale’s costume, her ensemble went from gladiator-like to purely glamorous.

Platform sandals are on the rise at the moment, now that in-person events and nightlife have resumed. The style’s added height boost, plus security from thicker heels and ankle straps, have made them a go-to shoe in a variety of colors and finishes. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and Cynthia Nixon have worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci in recent weeks. Beckinsale’s also a fan of the style — in fact, she wore the same gold Zanotti sandals to celebrate Independence Day last month.

On the shoe front, the “Farming” actress has a range of favorites. Black suede platform boots in over-the-knee and ankle heights are one of her go-to styles from brands like Prada. When off-duty, she often wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals. On the red carpet, however, Beckinsale regularly dons glamorous platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. She also has strong footing in the fashion world, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Elevate your summer looks with gold sandals, inspired by Kate Beckinsale.

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Josie sandals, $140.

To Buy: Guess Roslynn sandals, $80 (was $89).

To Buy: Schutz Altina sandals, $118.

