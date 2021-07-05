Kate Beckinsale Gets Glam for Teatime in Printed Romper and Gold Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale brought the glamour to her Fourth of July celebration—or, as she playfully stated on Instagram, “What English people in America do on July 4.”

The “Farming” star rang in Independence Day by sharing cups of tea with actress and designer Nina Kate, as well as her cat, Clive. In a whimsical video on Instagram, Kate and Beckinsale finish teatime by dancing to “I’m Henery The Eighth I Am” by Herman’s Hermit’s and busting moves until they exit the frame. Beckinsale chose a floral and foliage-printed romper for the occasion, which featured rounded puffed sleeves. She paired the piece with a black belt, as well as several rings and delicate gold necklaces.

On the footwear front, the “Pearl Harbor” actress donned a towering pair of gold platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Betty style features adjustable ankle straps and knotted toe straps, as well as 4.7-inch heels. Beckinsale’s shoes perfectly matched her jewelry and belt buckle, while making a shiny statement with their standout metallic tone. Her sandals retail for $448 (on sale from $895) on GiuseppeZanotti.com.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Betty sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Beckinsale is known for adding statement shoes to her signature edgy and bold style. Last month, the British actress donned a strapless bustier top by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini with a vibrant pair of neon yellow pumps to celebrate Pride. The outfit gained extra punch from Beckinsale’s bright green clutch, as well.

Beckinsale’s Fourth of July ensemble smoothly fits into her signature effortlessly glamourous wardrobe. The “Underworld” actress usually favors sleek dresses with sequins, bold shoulders, or sheer panels by Alex Perry, Georges Chakra and Julien Macdonald. Off-duty, the star prefers black trousers worn with off-the-shoulder tops or cozy sweaters, typically by labels like Stella McCartney, Alexis, and Isabel Marant.

On the shoe front, Beckinsale has a range of favorites. Pairs of black over-the-knee suede boots with platform bases and tall heels are one of her constant go-to’s, as well as similar sets of knee-high and ankle boots by Prada. She also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. When hitting the red carpet, Beckinsale typically slips into metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. She also has strong footing in the fashion world, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Channel Kate Beckinsale’s groovy Independence Day style in a pair of gold platform sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Josie sandals, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Pepenna sandals, $90 (was $129).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Doll sandals, $80.

Check out the gallery to find more of Kate Beckinsale’s chic street style over the years.