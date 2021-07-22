Kate Beckinsale Is Perfectly On-Trend in Statement-Sleeve Dress & Bubblegum Pink Stilettos

Kate Beckinsale looked flawless on the streets of New York this week.

Yesterday the actress was seen entering the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Manhattan after her appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” For the appearance, Beckinsale wore a trendy midi dress from Monique Lhuillier in a deep shade with a light floral print. The dress included an off-the-shoulder silhouette with puffy statement sleeves. Her hair was pulled back into a voluminous curled ponytail, and she added dark shades and a black mask to her ensemble.

CREDIT: MEGA

To make the look pop, the “Jolt” star threw on a pair of bubblegum pink Christian Louboutin pumps to match her outfit; the feminine color paired perfectly with the pink hues in her dress. Similar designs from the brand retail for $745 at Saks.

CREDIT: MEGA

Beckinsale is often seen pairing classic and trendy. The “Pearl Harbor” alumna opts for heels frequently, especially when it comes to a pair of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. More recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers as well.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

To channel Beckinsale’s look without dipping into your savings, shop these affordable options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Ted Baker London Wishrr Pointed Pointed Toe Pump, $117

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pink Patent, $95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Women’s Cassani Pumps, $89.

