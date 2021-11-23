Kate Beckinsale Dances in 6-Inch Heeled Combat Boots With Her Cat in a Cinderella Gown

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale and her pet both looked stylish in the actress’ latest Instagram post.

The “Jolt” star was seen in a video dancing with her cat, Clive. While Clive wore a blue and pink gown reminiscent of “Cinderella,” her mother wore something a bit edgier. Beckinsale sported a red tank top with rips along the seam with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with black leggings that had zipper detailing along the ankle.

Beckinsale added black lace-up combat boots with serious height, reaching at least 6 inches between the heel and the hefty sole. Her shoes featured silver hardware as well as a buckle enclosure around her ankles.

Platform boots have been on the rise this season, due to their ability to and both support and style. Beckinsale’s shoe design offers an easy solution for fall footwear that can withstand chilly temperatures, while still being a versatile enough to coordinate many looks. Recently, stars like Rita Ora, Cardi B and Camila Cabello have also worn platform boots from top brands like Vera Wang, Rick Owens and more.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots such as the style she wore in her post. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, Beckinsale typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. She’s well-known in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing on front rows for top brands like Moschino, Giambattista Valli and Christian Dior.

Add height to your next outfit with these platform bootie options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Illroy Boots, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Refresh Platform Bootie, $240

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Macademia Lug-Sole Leather Combat Boots, $1,795

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks over the years.