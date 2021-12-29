Kate Beckinsale Serves Rainy Day Style With Sky-High Platform Boots and Long Trench Coat

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winter may have just started, but Kate Beckinsale is ready for summer. In a new video posted on her Instagram, the “Total Recall” alum tries to make light of the current weather forecast in Los Angeles. The city has been experiencing several torrential downpours. Beckinsale is seen drenching herself in the rain. She stood still for a few seconds and then walks up to the camera and says, “It’s quite wet…yeah.”

“We’re waxing down our surfboards, we can’t wait for June…” Beckinsale wrote.

The “Pearl Harbor” star dons a long black trench coat, which she paired with dark trousers and a gray hoodie. She pulled her brunette locs back into an updo. On her feet, she had on a pair of height-defying combat boots. The shoe style was complete with silver studs, leather lining, a rubber sole and a chunky 4-inch block heel.

Platform boots re-emerged during the summer and proved that they are here to stay. The higher-than-high heel always makes a spectacular presence. Designers like Gucci, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Simone Rocha have jumped on the shoe trend, creating platform shoes for the season and showcasing them on the runway. The boots are a top trend this winter, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost.

The pair is one of the actress’ go-tos while at home—she even wore them to decorate her Christmas tree earlier this month. Beckinsale shared a fun video of herself as she gets into the holiday spirit. The short clip shows the “Underworld” actress climbing up a stepladder as she adds the finishing touches to her white and silver Christmas tree. Beckinsale wore a black jumper with a mini skirt that was emblazoned with photos of Barry Eastenders.

When it comes to footwear, Beckinsale loves a staple knee-high or ankle black boots. Her off-duty looks include platform sneakers from Naked Wolfe platform and Saint Laurent sandals.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks over the years.

Add an edge to your ensemble with a pair of platform boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: London Stopper Boot, $92.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Illroy Platform Bootie, $90.