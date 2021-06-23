Kate Beckinsale Puts a Glamorous Spin on Summer Dressing in Plaid Dress and Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale brought a glamorous take to summer dressing in a plaid dress and pointed-toe pumps this week.

The “Farming” star struck a pose on Instagram yesterday, wearing a plaid dress from Christian Siriano’s spring ’21 collection. The slim-fitting red and white number, styled by Taylor Jackson Wolf, featured puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves for added drama. “Ahoy,” Beckinsale jokingly captioned the post.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress also wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with her ensemble. The heels were a sleek neutral that perfectly matched the dress’ bandeau-like top, keeping the look minimal and chic. Similar black pumps have also been trending recently, with stars like Paris Hilton and Sharon Stone wearing them on the red carpet.

This was Beckinsale’s second plaid look this week. On Sunday, the British actress donned a strapless bustier top by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini that also featured the pattern. The outfit gained extra punch from Beckinsale’s neon yellow pumps and bold green clutch, worn to celebrate Pride month with friends.

Both plaid moments complement Beckinsale’s signature glamour. The “Underworld” actress usually favors sleek dresses with sequins, bold shoulders, or sheer panels by Alex Perry, Georges Chakra and Julien Macdonald. Off-duty, the star prefers black trousers worn with off-the-shoulder tops or cozy sweaters, typically by labels like Stella McCartney, Alexis, and Isabel Marant.

On the shoe front, Beckinsale has a range of favorites. A pair of black over-the-knee suede boots with a platform base and tall heel is one of her constant go-to’s, as well as similar sets of knee-high and ankle boots by Prada. She also prefers Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. When hitting the red carpet, Beckinsale typically slips into metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. She also has strong footing in the fashion world, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

