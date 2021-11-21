Kate Beckinsale Kicks Off Christian Siriano’s Book Launch in One-Shoulder Minidress & Sky-High Heels

Kate Beckinsale elevated a dramatic dress with bold heels for the launch of Christian Siriano’s upcoming photography book, “Dresses to Dream About.”

The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo snapped at home with her cat, Clive, shortly before the event. Beckinsale wore a ruched black minidress for the occasion. The number gained added drama from a one-shoulder silhouette, festooned in large black ruffles. The star paired the statement little black dress with a black Edie Parker clutch, as well as sharp diamond drop earrings by Samer Halimeh.

On the footwear front, the “Farming” star elevated her look with a pair of towering platform sandals by Jimmy Choo. The black style featured thick platform soles with a thin metallic accent, as well as thin toe and buckled ankle straps. Beckinsale’s shoes also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. The actress’ footwear gave her look a dramatic height boost, while also elevating its sleekness with a monochrome color palette.

Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, from their boost of height and support to any look. Stars including Hilary Duff, Vanessa Hudgens and AnnaSophia Robb have also worn pairs from Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. The style is also a signature of Beckinsale’s, who wore a black Choo pair to the premiere of her action movie “Jolt” this summer.

Kate Beckinsale attends Amazon Studios “Jolt” Special Screening on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, Beckinsale typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands such as Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli.

