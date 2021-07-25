×
Kate Beckinsale Is All Business in Blazer, Sweatpants and Sharp White Pumps in NYC

By Aaron Royce
Kate Beckinsale’s latest outfit means business.

While promoting her film “Jolt” in New York on Friday, the “Underworld” actress left the Ritz-Carlton in an oversized black blazer with sharp lapels. The jacket was layered over a black bandeau top, and accessorized with gold chain necklaces, triangular hoop earrings, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Beckinsale added a casual element to the look with a pair of black sweatpants. The pants, which featured white stripes on their sides and a drawstring waist, were both sporty and relaxed — a sharp contrast to her formal blazer. Despite their aesthetic divide, the pieces’ matching tones allowed them to complement each other in a cheeky fashion. Beckinsale completed her outfit with an oversized white clutch by Bottega Veneta.

Kate Beckinsale leaves the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, NY on July 23, 2021.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com
Kate Beckinsale leaves the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, NY on July 23, 2021.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Beckinsale donned a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The footwear grounded her look and ensured it appeared sharp, playing off of the stripes in the sweatpants and her large clutch with their matching colors. A similar Jimmy Choo pair retails for $650 on Farfetch.com.

Kate Beckinsale leaves the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, NY on July 23, 2021.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com
Kate Beckinsale, pumps
A closer look at Beckinsale’s pumps.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com
Jimmy Choo, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Pointed-toe pumps are having a moment this season, especially as nightlife and in-person events return.  The style’s sleek toes and thin, tall heels often add a dynamic quality to any look — in Beckinsale’s case, they can even dress up sweatpants. This isn’t the first time she’s worn the style this week, either; she previously donned a pair of bubblegum pink Christian Louboutin stilettos, worn with an off-the-shoulder floral dress. Similar heels by Le Silla, Bottega Veneta, Manolo Blahnik, and Versace have been worn in recent weeks by stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jessica Chastain, cementing their place in the A-list. White pairs have also hit their stride, spotted on Paris Hilton and Kate Middleton.

Kate Beckinsale leaves the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, NY on July 23, 2021.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com
Kate Beckinsale leaves the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, NY on July 23, 2021.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Beckinsale’s “Jolt” press tour style has continued her streak for elegant and edgy ensembles. A prime example is her glamorous outfit for the action film’s premiere, an embroidered  Zuhair Murad jacket and shorts paired with sky-high Jimmy Choo platform sandals. On the shoe front, she has a range of favorites. In addition to her staple black knee-high and ankle boots, Beckinsale also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, she typically slips into metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Choo, Louboutin, and Stuart Weitzman. She also has strong footing in the fashion world, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Elevate your summer looks with white pointed-toe pumps, inspired by Kate Beckinsale.

Jessica Simpson, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh pumps, $60 (was $89).

Nine West, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zppos

To Buy: Nine West Alison pumps, $54 (was $89).

Sam Edelman, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks through the years.

