Kate Beckinsale Has a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ in Animal-Print Crop Top and Black Platform Boots

Kate Beckinsale’s newest Instagram post brought a witty take to “hot girl summer.”

The “Jolt” actress chilled out in her home’s hallway with her cat, Clive. Each wore oversized sunglasses and perched in pool floats shaped like life rafts with muscular lifeguards. “Hot boy hallway,” the star cheekily captioned the photo, referencing the slang term “hot girl summer.” Beckinsale added to her look’s relaxed nature in a pair of black leggings and a beige tiger-printed crop top over a white swimsuit top. She accessorized with delicate gold necklaces and a sharp black manicure.

Beckinsale gave her look a stylish boost with a pair of black suede knee-high platform boots. The pair featured closed toes, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The shoes added sleekness to the athleisure look. They’re a signature style for Beckinsale, who’s regularly seen wearing ankle, over-the-knee, and knee-high black suede and leather boots from labels like Prada.

Last month, Beckinsale celebrated the Euro 2020 football (AKA soccer) tournament at home by mimicking “nutmegging”—a soccer move where a ball is pushed through an opponent’s legs — with Clive curled inside a cardboard box on top of a Roomba vacuum. While controlling her cat through the vacuums’ remote, Beckinsale donned a comfy and chic all-black look composed of the tall boots, a knit sweater, and leggings.

Beckinsale’s at-home look fits into her wardrobe. The “Underworld” actress usually favors sleek dresses with sequins, bold shoulders, or sheer panels by Alex Perry, Georges Chakra and Julien Macdonald on the red carpet. When off-duty, she prefers dark trousers worn with off-the-shoulder tops or cozy sweaters, typically from labels like Stella McCartney, Alexis, and Isabel Marant.

On the shoe front, Beckinsale has a range of favorites. In addition to her staple black boots, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, she typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior, and Giambattista Valli.

