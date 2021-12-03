Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post.

The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center.

She kept it simple with her accessories and sported a pair of dangling earrings with a black bead at the bottom.

On her feet, the 48-year-old wore a pair of towering platform sandals. The black thick-soled shoes had straps that ran across her toe bed and midfoot as well as a high stiletto heel.

Related Anne Hathaway Makes a Little Black Dress Look Chic With Western-Inspired Boots for Date Night Kate Beckinsale Adds a Glam Twist to a Simple Black Dress With Sparkling Heels at Fashion Awards 2021 Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Platform sandals have become a popular celeb shoe style this season for their boost of height and support. Fashion moguls, including Ariana Grande, Sofia Richie and Dua Lipa have been spotted sporting the silhouette from high-end brands such as Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Elevate your look with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Daydreamer Platform Sandal, $80

CREDIT: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Lola Sandals, $140.

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Suede Platform Sandals, $138

Flip through the gallery to see Kate Beckinsale’s style through the years.