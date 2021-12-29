×
Kate Beckinsale Gets Edgy in Latex Leggings, Bandeau & Sky-High Booties With Her Cat in Humorous ‘Before & After’ Video

By Aaron Royce
Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back Celebration
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale brought sleek style to a “before and after” Instagram post—complete with her cat, Clive.

The “Guilty Party” actress shared a video where she ran through her home in black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour, Beckinsale completed her edgy look with sparkly drop earrings and a chic black hair bow. Clive was dressed in an orange sweater.

When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform boots. Her sold-out Christian Louboutin style appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as thick platform soles. The pair also included stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. However, in a second “after Xmas” photo, Beckinsale swapped her sky-high heels for comfy graphic slippers, paired with pajama pants. Clive coordinated as well in a pink outfit with a hot pink manicure. The star’s shoes of choice are evident of both our collective desire to dress up and embrace head-to-toe glamour, as well as comfort while at home.

Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support boosts. Stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld have also worn platform shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. Platform boots are also a signature of Beckinsale’s—in fact, she wore the same pair with Clive in a humorous Instagram video earlier this month.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks over the years.

