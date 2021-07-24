Karlie Kloss Is Chic in Matching Brown Set and Leather Saint Laurent Sandals in St. Tropez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Karlie Kloss proved that coordination makes any outfit chic—even for a casual stroll.

The supermodel was seen in St. Tropez, France this morning, while on a walk with her son Levi Joseph. Kloss wore a dark brown collared shirt and matching shorts, paired with sleek black sunglasses. Her coordinating neutral ensemble continued the trend of matching sets—a take on monochrome dressing, where pieces in the same colors or prints are paired to create a streamlined look—in an effortless fashion, thanks to their wider fit and the shirt’s unbuttoned collar. Kloss completed her look with a classic gold and black leather Tank watch by Cartier, as well as a gold chain necklace and small matching hoop earrings.

Karlie Kloss and her son Levi Joseph take a walk in St. Tropez, France, on July 24 , 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA On her arm, Kloss carried Louis Vuitton’s Capucines MM handbag. The top-handle satchel featured a woven raffia structure, accented with caramel leather trim and gold detailing. Its’ neutral tones complemented Kloss’ outfit — as they all featured brown hues — and the raffia added a relaxed and summer-worthy energy. The handbag has become a popular style this season, worn in a range of colors and sizes by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jessica Chastain — in fact, it’s even appeared in multiple colors on HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot. All colorways of Kloss’ bag are currently sold out.

When it came to shoes, Kloss completed her outfit with Saint Laurent’s Tribute sandals. The pair featured an open-toe silhouette, as well as woven brown leather slide straps. A 0.6-inch heel added a chic element to the shoes, while keeping them slightly elevated. The sandals follow this season’s trend when it comes to relaxed footwear, as they can easily slide on and off — and the space between their straps provides added ventilation for warmer days. Kloss’ exact pair currently retails for $595 on Farfetch.com.

Karlie Kloss and her son Levi Joseph take a walk in St. Tropez, France, on July 24 , 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Kloss’ sandals. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Saint Laurent’s Tribute sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sneakers have caught on as a day-to-night shoe among the A-list. Stars like Addison Rae, Lizzo and Tracee Ellis Ross have been spotted in pairs with multiple colors and chunky soles lately, especially as a more supportive and easygoing alternative to heels. Kloss was smart to include monochrome models in her collection, as well; the style is one of the biggest sneaker trends at the moment, with all-white or all-black colorways being the most popular.

Karlie Kloss and her son Levi Joseph take a walk in St. Tropez, France, on July 24 , 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The Estée Lauder global spokesmodel’s look followed her signature streamlined style. Kloss has a penchant for coordinated neutral ensembles, such as the black and white outfit she wore with Versace mules at the New York Botanical Garden Spring Gala earlier this year. She also strolled through Soho in a sharp pair of black Gucci loafers and a beige suit with Levi and mother-in-law Sheryl Kushner this season, as well, cementing her love of tonal looks.

Karlie Kloss in Soho. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA Kloss’ summer shoe wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals by labels like Jacquemus, Versace, and Khaite. As far as additional relaxed styles go, Kloss prefers loafers by brands like The Row and Kurt Geiger. For formal occasions, she’s often seen in strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community; she’s starred in campaigns for Versace, Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other renowned high-end brands. She’s also worked as an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is also the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

