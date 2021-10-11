×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Karlie Kloss Elevates a Minimalist Look With Square-Toe Heeled Mules on Date Night With Joshua Kushner

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Karlie-kloss-nyc
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
View Gallery 8 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karlie Kloss hit “Saturday Night Live” with her husband in a minimalist look.

The model and her husband, Joshua Kushner, stepped out for a date night to see Kim Kardashian’s “SNL” debut on Saturday night in NYC. Kloss opted for a fairly simple, yet chic look. She threw an oversized white button-down over her black high-neck top. She added fitted high-waisted black pants with a split hem, which added a touch of trendiness to the overall classic outfit. Kloss added a gold chain necklace and gold studs to her ensemble as well as an olive green satin face mask and a matching green top handle bag. Her khaki-colored Louis Vuitton Capucines BB bag is currently sold out, but normally retails for $5,650.

Related

Halsey Performs in Futuristic Bodysuit With Latex Boots on 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for 'SNL' Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian Opens 'SNL' in Head-to-Toe Pink

karlie kloss, joshua kushner, nyc, snl, black peep toe heels, louis vuitton
Kloss and Kushner in NYC on Oct. 9.
CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

The Estée Lauder global spokesmodel added black heeled sandals to the monochrome outfit. Her peep-toe heels featured a square toe and were made up of shiny leather. The heel height hit roughly 3 inches. The square-toe mule has grown in popularity thanks to celebs like Bebe Rexha, Olivia Culpo and Megan Thee Stallion wearing the trend.

karlie kloss, joshua kushner, snl, nyc, black sandals, peep toe
A closer look at Kloss’ shoes.
CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Kloss, now 29, has been modeling since she was a teenager. She’s picked up her own iconic style over her career, which has included starring in campaigns for Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace, plus modeling in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Outside of modeling, she serves as Estée Lauder’s global spokesmodel and has also worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Express, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear recently as well.

Add your own square-toed heels to your closet.

Nine West perfact sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Nine West Perfact Sandal, $69

Steve Madden Slide Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Slide Sandal, $90

kate spade new york Savvi Patent Leather Mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Kate Spade New York Savvi Patent Leather Mules, $111

Click to see the best of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s couple style.

Sam Edelman Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Sam Edelman Selects its Fall Footwear Pick

Sam Edelman's stylish Laguna Chelsea Boot that sports a "heavily lugged sole" is a versatile complement to fall fashion looks.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad