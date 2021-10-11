Karlie Kloss Elevates a Minimalist Look With Square-Toe Heeled Mules on Date Night With Joshua Kushner

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karlie Kloss hit “Saturday Night Live” with her husband in a minimalist look.

The model and her husband, Joshua Kushner, stepped out for a date night to see Kim Kardashian’s “SNL” debut on Saturday night in NYC. Kloss opted for a fairly simple, yet chic look. She threw an oversized white button-down over her black high-neck top. She added fitted high-waisted black pants with a split hem, which added a touch of trendiness to the overall classic outfit. Kloss added a gold chain necklace and gold studs to her ensemble as well as an olive green satin face mask and a matching green top handle bag. Her khaki-colored Louis Vuitton Capucines BB bag is currently sold out, but normally retails for $5,650.

The Estée Lauder global spokesmodel added black heeled sandals to the monochrome outfit. Her peep-toe heels featured a square toe and were made up of shiny leather. The heel height hit roughly 3 inches. The square-toe mule has grown in popularity thanks to celebs like Bebe Rexha, Olivia Culpo and Megan Thee Stallion wearing the trend.

Kloss, now 29, has been modeling since she was a teenager. She’s picked up her own iconic style over her career, which has included starring in campaigns for Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace, plus modeling in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Outside of modeling, she serves as Estée Lauder’s global spokesmodel and has also worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Express, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear recently as well.

