Karlie Kloss Goes on a Chic Stroll in a Flowy Black Midi Dress and Crisscross Sandals

Karlie Kloss is making motherhood look sophisticated.

The supermodel was seen in New York on Tuesday pushing her 4-month-old son in a stroller while looking effortlessly stylish. She wore a sleeveless, high-neck black midi dress with tie straps. The waist was cinched with a tie belt and the bottom hem was tiered. Kloss added black cat-eye sunglasses and gold jewelry including hoop earrings and a chain bracelet to the outfit. Her blond hair was worn straight and fell over her shoulders.

Karlie Kloss and her son in NYC. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The new mom, who gave birth to her first son with husband Joshua Kushner in March, topped off the monochrome look with black flat sandals. The slides featured an open-toe silhouette with a criss-cross upper and a black footbed. Kloss wore similar flat slides, earrings and sunglasses while walking with her son in July.

Karlie Kloss and her son in NYC. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Kloss, now 29, has been modeling since she was a teenager. She’s picked up her own iconic style over her career, which has included starring in campaigns for everyone from Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace, plus modeling in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Outside of modeling, she serves as Estée Lauder’s Global spokesmodel and has also worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Express, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear recently as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

