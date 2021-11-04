Karlie Kloss Cozies Up in Knit Sweater & Skirt With Black Boots for Emily Ratajkowski’s Book Launch With Tory Burch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karlie Kloss stepped out in comfy-chic style to celebrate the launch of Emily Ratajkowski’s new book, “My Body,” with Tory Burch.

While at Tory Burch’s Mercer Street boutique in New York, the model wore an undeniably cozy outfit. Kloss had on a slouchy cream cashmere sweater and midi skirt. The runway star’s outfit included wide sleeves, as well as ribbed cuffs and a high mock-neck. Her ensemble was complete with gold earrings and a small black leather version of Burch’s $698 Lee Radziwill handbag.

Karlie Kloss attends Emily Ratajkowski’s “My Body” book launch event. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kloss continued her fall-ready style in a pair of black boots. The “Project Runway” judge’s footwear featured square toes with a lightly slouched leg silhouette. The boots contrasted with Kloss’ lighter set to create an instantly sharp look, while their full coverage was ideal for the fall season.

A closer look at Kloss’ boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Boots have become a go-to style this season as colder weather has set in. Pairs like Kloss’ are especially popular for their longer silhouette, as well as darker tone that can be paired with any look.

Karlie Kloss attends Emily Ratajkowski’s “My Body” book launch event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands. She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

