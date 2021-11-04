×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Karlie Kloss Cozies Up in Knit Sweater & Skirt With Black Boots for Emily Ratajkowski’s Book Launch With Tory Burch

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner’s Couple’s Style
View Gallery 8 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karlie Kloss stepped out in comfy-chic style to celebrate the launch of Emily Ratajkowski’s new book, “My Body,” with Tory Burch.

While at Tory Burch’s Mercer Street boutique in New York, the model wore an undeniably cozy outfit. Kloss had on a slouchy cream cashmere sweater and midi skirt. The runway star’s outfit included wide sleeves, as well as ribbed cuffs and a high mock-neck. Her ensemble was complete with gold earrings and a small black leather version of Burch’s $698 Lee Radziwill handbag.

Karlie Kloss, Tory Burch, Emily Ratajkowski, sweater, boots, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots
Karlie Kloss attends Emily Ratajkowski’s “My Body” book launch event.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kloss continued her fall-ready style in a pair of black boots. The “Project Runway” judge’s footwear featured square toes with a lightly slouched leg silhouette. The boots contrasted with Kloss’ lighter set to create an instantly sharp look, while their full coverage was ideal for the fall season.

Related

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Model Winter Gear in New Moose Knuckles Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Karlie Kloss Suits Up in an Exposed Blazer & Satin Trousers for WSJ. Innovator Awards

Karlie Kloss, Tory Burch, Emily Ratajkowski, sweater, boots, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots
A closer look at Kloss’ boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Boots have become a go-to style this season as colder weather has set in. Pairs like Kloss’ are especially popular for their longer silhouette, as well as darker tone that can be paired with any look.

Karlie Kloss, Tory Burch, Emily Ratajkowski, sweater, boots, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots
Karlie Kloss attends Emily Ratajkowski’s “My Body” book launch event.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch/Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands. She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

Slide on black leather boots this fall.

Steve Madden, boots, black boots, leather boots, knee-high boots, heeled boots, pointed-toe boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Handles boots, $190.

A New Day, Target, boots, black boots, knee-high boots, leather boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Joy boots, $45.

Schutz, boots, black boots, leather boots, knee-high boots, heeled boots, pointed-toe boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

Click through the gallery to find more of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s couple style over the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad