Karlie Kloss Strikes a Supermodel Pose in Red Hybrid Heels Made From Old Running Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karlie Kloss sets the stage for fashionable eco-friendly footwear trends.

The supermodel took to her Instagram yesterday in style wearing a Christopher John Rogers design from Collection 007 featuring a blocks of colors and a checkerboard pattern. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel accompanied the look with jewelry designs from Stephen Russell and David Michael Jewels.

Though this outfit is ready to kill the game, Kloss’ most noticeable accessory is her red pair of Ancuta Sarca shoes. The London-based designer blended athletic shoes with mule heels for a design that is truly eclectic; it’s an upcycled trainer heel made with old running shoes.

The brand has gained popularity among sneakerheads and fashion pundits due to its modern approach to sneakers. The popular hybrid design uses recycled materials and sustainable techniques to turn nostalgic shoes into retro heels. The Romanian-born designer is rapidly gaining popularity among celebrities and her avant-garde designs have been worn even by Cher.

Related Lady Gaga Sparkles in Crystal Couture Gown With Black Pumps for Her Final Concert With Tony Bennett Karlie Kloss Steps Out in Bright Matching Purple Set and Flat Saint Laurent Sandals Karlie Kloss Goes on a Chic Stroll in a Flowy Black Midi Dress and Crisscross Sandals

In a DIY culture, where reconstructing garments seem to be the new norm, Sarca is driven by her passion to reuse and minimize overconsumption.

Sustainability is at the core of Sarca’s design and is leading the way for a more eco-friendly industry.

For the lovers of Nike’s aesthetic, Ancuta Sarca’s collection might be the latest remedy for jaded shoe lovers. It brings green fashion to the forefront while keeping women’s needs in mind — a daring design that is versatile. Ancuta Sarca’s designs are currently sold on Farfetch and London retailer LN-CC.

Though Kloss has motherhood responsibilities, the fashionista is not a stranger to under-the-radar designers. You can also see her donning a pair of flats during her mom duties or a pair of Adidas sneakers. Kloss released her second collection with Adidas this summer with a line of swimwear, sports bra, leggings and jackets.

Channel your inner race car driver style like Karlie Kloss with these inspirations.

Buy Now: Miu Miu Kitten Heel Sneakers, $544.15

Buy Now: Prada Slingback Sneaker Pumps, $995

Buy Now: Balenciaga Ruched Drawstring Napa Kitten-Heel, $339

See more of Karlie Kloss’ style moments.