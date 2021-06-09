Karlie Kloss Masters Color Blocking for the Gym in a Green Jacket, Black Leggings & Sneakers From Her Adidas Collection

Karlie Kloss just gave a lesson in sharply dressing for the gym.

The supermodel was spotted in New York City yesterday afternoon, posing in a campaign for her latest Adidas collection. Kloss wore a lightweight olive green bomber and black leggings from the line, complete with matching sneakers.

Karlie Kloss hits the gym wearing Adidas in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The sneakers in question were, naturally, the Adidas SolarGlide Karlie Kloss kicks. Featuring mesh uppers and the brand’s signature Boost midsole, they’re both comfortable and supportive. Also, with a color scheme of monochromatic black, the sneakers are extremely versatile and go with any workout (or non-workout) ensemble — what’s not to love? Kloss’ exact pair currently retails for $140 on Adidas.com.

Kloss’ Adidas SolarGlide Karlie Kloss sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Sneakers have caught on as a day-to-night shoe among the A-list. Stars like Addison Rae, Lizzo and Tracee Ellis Ross have been spotted in pairs with multiple colors and chunky soles lately, especially as a more supportive and easygoing alternative to heels. Kloss was smart to include monochrome models in her collection, as well; the style is one of the biggest sneaker trends at the moment, with all-white or all-black colorways being the most popular.

The Estée Lauder global spokesmodel’s look followed her signature streamlined style. The model’s also spotlighted her taste for versatile black footwear over the weekend, previously seen in a pair of Versace mules at the New York Botanical Garden Spring Gala. She also strolled through Soho in a sharp pair of Gucci loafers with Levi and mother-in-law Sheryl Kushner last week.

Karlie Kloss in Soho. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA Adidas sneakers are Kloss’ go-to, whether for working out or taking casual city walks — which makes sense, as she’s been co-designing lines with the brand since last December. As far as more relaxed styles go, Kloss prefers loafers by brands like Khaite, The Row and Kurt Geiger. For formal occasions, she’s often seen in strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community; she’s starred in campaigns for Versace, Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other renowned high-end brands. She’s also worked as an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is also the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders.

