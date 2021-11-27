×
Kanye West Sits Courtside at LA Lakers Game in Yeezy Insulated Boots

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Kanye West attends a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on November 26, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Mega Agency
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kanye West turned up in a monochromatic winter-approved streetwear look at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night. The rapper rocked what looked to be the Yeezy Insulated Boot in a grey colorway.

These boots were recently launched earlier this month on November 5th and were eagerly clamored by Yeezy fans and footwear aficionados alike. The boots; which were launched in a light Khaki shade, get their name from the insulated material; similar to that of a puffer coat, and were definitely the highlight of West’s look at the basketball game.

West styled up the boots with a black cap, a dark grey hoodie, black gloves, dark grey lightly acid-washed jeans and a black leather puffy jacket. While it can definitely be a bit tricky to dress fashionably as the weather starts to take a turn for the chilly, West definitely was able to combine both style and comfort into this look.

Kanye West attends a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on November 26, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Mega Agency
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
When West isn’t hanging out at the basketball court, he can be seen attending fashion shows, hosting Sunday Service or at an event promoting Yeezy or his latest fashion collaboration.

Kanye West attends a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on November 26, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Mega Agency
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Not only is West known in the fashion/footwear industry for his work with Yeezy, but he has also collaborated with well-known brands like Gap and Nike. Whether he’s dressed up for fashion week or casually dressed down for a sports event, West is known for his unique and often trend-setting fashion sense.

