Kamala Harris Elevates Striped Top With Sleek Boots to Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

While many were getting ready yesterday for Halloween-related festivities, Vice President Kamala Harris received a third dose of the Moderna shot.

Vice President Kamala Harris receives third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Oct. 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA It was a public event for Harris, who wore a black blazer, a stylish ribbed and striped shirt, black slacks, black pearls and leather black high-heeled booties. The footwear choice Harris selected is the ultimate example of the fall 2021 shoe; the leather option is both stylish and practical for the cold months coming ahead, while the point-toe helps give any outfit a sleek finesse.

Vice President Kamala Harris rocking a pair of high-heeled booties. CREDIT: AP

Harris’ wardrobe is the epitome of business-chic; a sleek assemblage of power suits, oftentimes from classic brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Carolina Herrera. However, when it comes to footwear, Harris has been known to play around with styles. Instead of the typical kitten heel often associated with female politicians, Harris can be seen sporting a variety of silhouettes from Prada booties to Timberland work boots to Converse All-Star sneakers and many more. Harris’ latest ensemble is an ongoing reflection of her professional, but approachable fashion sense.

