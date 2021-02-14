×
Kamala Harris Does the Puffer Coat Trend With Sleek Knee-High Boots to Pass Out Valentines to Frontline Workers

By Robyn Merrett
Vice President Kamala Harris spread love to frontline workers ahead of Valentine’s Day in one of this year’s biggest outerwear trends.

On Saturday, Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, visited the VA center in Washington, D.C. to hand out treats to healthcare workers. For the occasion, Harris was right on trend, wearing a black puffer coat. The outerwear piece is a must-have wardrobe essential this season with stars like Charlize Theron, Hailey Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale and more also sporting different iterations of the style.

Harris’ coat featured a zip-up closure and extended past her waist. The former California senator teamed the coat with a multi-colored scarf and black pants.

kamala harris, black puffer coat, black knee boots
Kamala Harris seen handing out Valentine’s Day treats to frontline workers on Feb. 13.
CREDIT: AP
kamala harris, black knee high boots
A closer view of Kamala Harris’ shoes.
CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Harris opted for a pair of sleek knee-high boots. The shoes featured a round toe and a low heel, making them ideal for long-wear. Black boots are a go-to selection for Harris as she sported a number of different looks in the style while on the campaign trail and ahead of the presidential inauguration last month.

On the eve of the inauguration, Harris attended a COVID-19 memorial, for which she teamed a Pyer Moss coat with heeled boots. The boots featured a pointed toe and a slouch construction.

When not in boots, Harris opts for black and beige pumps as well as Converse All-Star sneakers and footwear from Timberland.

Try out knee-high boots for your next outing with these picks below.

