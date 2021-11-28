Kamala Harris Cozies Up for Winter in Classic Peacoat and Sharp Ankle Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vice President Kamala Harris dressed sharply while celebrating the holidays this week.

While visiting DC’s Downtown Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Harris was cozy in a cream turtleneck sweater worn with black trousers. The mock-neck style featured a ribbed texture, adding a streamlined element to her look. Harris paired the piece with a beige wool peacoat that featured double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons, elevating her outfit’s classic nature. Her ensemble was complete with a black face mask and black leather gloves.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit DC’s Downtown Holiday Market. CREDIT: Mike Theiler - Pool via CNP / MEGA

On the footwear front, the Vice President donned a pair of classic ankle boots. The black leather style featured slightly squared toes, as well as thick block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. When paired with the rest of her ensemble, Harris’ shoes created a smooth transitional winter outfit with versatile pieces.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit DC’s Downtown Holiday Market. CREDIT: Mike Theiler - Pool via CNP / MEGA

A closer look at Harris’ boots. CREDIT: Mike Theiler - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Boots like Harris’ are a classic winter shoe option, as they can essentially be worn with any ensemble. Her style could be worn equally smoothly with a sparkly holiday dress or a more business-casual ensemble like her Holiday Market attire. In addition to Harris, stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Baldwin have also worn sharp boots by Saint Laurent, Maison Margiela and The Row in recent weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit DC’s Downtown Holiday Market. CREDIT: Mike Theiler - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Harris’ style often features power suits, often from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots and more.

