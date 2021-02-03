×
Kamala Harris Adds a Polished Touch to Her Signature Pantsuit with Glossy Black Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
Vice President Kamala Harris suited up in a classic black look on Wednesday to swear in Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary at the White House.

For the occasion, Harris wore a black power suit — a go-to look for the former California senator. The ensemble included a tailored blazer and straight leg trousers. Harris teamed the look with a tweed-style sweater and accessorized with pearl earrings and a layered pearl necklace.

As for footwear, Harris added a polished touch with a pair of sleek black pumps. The footwear featured a pointed toe construction and stiletto heel.

Kamala Harris with Pete Buttigieg (second left) after swearing him in as Transportation Secretary on Feb. 3.
CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

kamala harris, black pumps, heels, black suit
A closer view of Kamala Harris’ black pumps.
CREDIT: AP

Harris wore a similar look on Jan. 28 when she and President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office before later speaking with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. When she’s not in black, Harris opts for demure colors like gray and burgundy. On Jan. 25, Harris appeared at a press briefing at the White House, wearing a burgundy single breasted suit teamed with a black blouse. She opted for black pointed toe pumps that day.

Her other footwear selection include Converse All-Star sneakers and Timberland boots. She also is a fan of boots, as she sported a knee-high pair with a camel coat from Pyer Moss at a COVID-19 memorial on the eve of the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Add black pumps to your wardrobe with these picks below.

sam edelman, hazel pointed toe pump, black heel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $130

schutz, lou pointed toe pump, black heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump, $98 

marc fisher, caitlin pump, black heel
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Caitlin Pump, $60

Click through the gallery to see Kamala Harris’ style through the years

