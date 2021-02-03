Kamala Harris Adds a Polished Touch to Her Signature Pantsuit with Glossy Black Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vice President Kamala Harris suited up in a classic black look on Wednesday to swear in Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary at the White House.

For the occasion, Harris wore a black power suit — a go-to look for the former California senator. The ensemble included a tailored blazer and straight leg trousers. Harris teamed the look with a tweed-style sweater and accessorized with pearl earrings and a layered pearl necklace.

As for footwear, Harris added a polished touch with a pair of sleek black pumps. The footwear featured a pointed toe construction and stiletto heel.

Kamala Harris with Pete Buttigieg (second left) after swearing him in as Transportation Secretary on Feb. 3. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ black pumps. CREDIT: AP

Harris wore a similar look on Jan. 28 when she and President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office before later speaking with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. When she’s not in black, Harris opts for demure colors like gray and burgundy. On Jan. 25, Harris appeared at a press briefing at the White House, wearing a burgundy single breasted suit teamed with a black blouse. She opted for black pointed toe pumps that day.

Her other footwear selection include Converse All-Star sneakers and Timberland boots. She also is a fan of boots, as she sported a knee-high pair with a camel coat from Pyer Moss at a COVID-19 memorial on the eve of the 2021 presidential inauguration.

