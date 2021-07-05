Kamala Harris Is Chic and Patriotic for Independence Day in Navy Blazer and Red Penny Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vice President Kamala Harris dressed colorfully for Independence Day this weekend.

For a Fourth of July visit with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Station 19 in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood, Harris dressed in patriotic hues of red, white, and blue. The Vice President wore a relaxed ensemble of a white T-shirt and blue jeans, layered with a sharp navy blazer—one of her style signatures. She accessorized with classic pearl stud earrings, as well as an American flag pin and a delicate gold and blue pendant necklace.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the LAFD Station 19 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: David Swanson - Pool via CNP / MEGA United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the LAFD Station 19 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: David Swanson - Pool via CNP / MEGA On the footwear front, Harris donned a pair of bright red leather penny loafers. The classic style featured almond toes and short heels, along with their signature front straps. Harris’ shoe choice was a new addition to her usual lineup, which often features sleek neutral-toned pointed-toe pumps.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. CREDIT: David Swanson - Pool via CNP / MEGA

A closer look at Harris’ loafers. CREDIT: David Swanson - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Harris and Emhoff greeted numerous crew members during their surprise visit to Station 19, which included plenty of moments to take photos together. The Station 19 crew was notably part of the thousands of firefighters that fought the Getty Fire in Los Angeles in 2019.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the LAFD Station 19 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: David Swanson - Pool via CNP / MEGA United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the LAFD Station 19 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: David Swanson - Pool via CNP / MEGA Harris’ style usually features power suits, often from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. Her blazer maintained the same chic nature, while being slightly dressed down for the casual holiday with jeans and a T-shirt—which are also versatile wardrobe staples for any time of the year. As for shoes, the Vice President frequently wears a range of styles outside of her staple pumps. She often opts for pairs of Converse All Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland work boots, and more.

