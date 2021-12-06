Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden.

For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and high heel. Harris also added some subtle jewelry, including a gold bracelet, to pull her elegant look together.

Husband Dough Emhoff, who looked dapper in a classic black suit and tonal striped tie, took to Instagram last night to share a photo of himself and Harris posing in front of a Christmas tree together.

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden wore a forest green gown boasting intricate beadwork and embellishing from Reem Acra’s fall ’21 line.

