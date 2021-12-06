×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
MEGA800260_001-1
2021
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 38 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden.

For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and high heel. Harris also added some subtle jewelry, including a gold bracelet, to pull her elegant look together.

kennedy honors, kamala harris, doug emhoff, michael kors, cape gown, black pumps, michael kors embroidered cape gown
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the White House for the Performing Arts 44th Honorees for lifetime artistic achievements.
CREDIT: MEGA

Husband Dough Emhoff, who looked dapper in a classic black suit and tonal striped tie, took to Instagram last night to share a photo of himself and Harris posing in front of a Christmas tree together.

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden wore a forest green gown boasting intricate beadwork and embellishing from Reem Acra’s fall ’21 line.

kamala harris pumps
A closer look at Kamala Harris wearing sleek black pumps featuring a timeless pointed toe and high stiletto heel.
CREDIT: MEGA
kamala harris and doug emhoff
Kamala Harris gives the crowd a wave at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the White House on December 5.
CREDIT: MEGA
Jill Biden, joe biden, kamala harris, doug emhoff
First Lady Jill Biden, president Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
CREDIT: MEGA

Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at Kamala Harris’ style through the years.

Slip into sharp black pumps.

Coach, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, leather pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

Sam Edelman, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, leather pumps, stiletto pumps

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

Target, A New Day, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad