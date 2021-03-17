Kamala Harris Is Festive for St. Patrick’s Day in Green Blouse, Black Pumps & Her Go-to Power Suit 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kamala Harris is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a festive look.

On Wednesday, the vice president swore in Michael Regan as EPA Administrator in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., wearing her signature black power suit. The tailored look features a cinched blazer and straight-leg dress pants.

Harris gave the look a fun upgrade by pairing the suit with an emerald green blouse in honor of the Irish holiday. Harris was also seen wearing a shamrock on her lapel.

Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. on March 17. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ heels. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Harris opted for another look she favorites: sleek black pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe and sit atop a stiletto heel.

When it comes to her public engagements, Harris often opts for power suits. She has the look in a number of colorways, including gray, navy and burgundy. She often switches up the ensemble by playing around with different tops, including: colored blouses and turtlenecks.

Aside from her classic black pumps, Harris also favorites booties, knee-high boots and more casual looks such as Converse All-Star sneakers and footwear from Timberland.

On Tuesday, Harris traveled to Colorado to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and participate in a listening session with small business owners, wearing her black power suit, but with black booties. The shoes featured a round toe and sat atop a block heel, making them ideal for all-day wear.

