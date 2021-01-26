Kamala Harris Wears Burgundy Single Breasted Suit With Her Signature Pearls for White House Event 

Vice President Kamala Harris suited up in her go-to hue on Monday for a press briefing at the White House.

Standing behind President Joe Biden as he answered questions from reporters, Harris wore a burgundy single breasted suit teamed with a black blouse.

The former California senator accessorized with gold bracelets and her signature pearls around her neck. As for footwear, Harris opted for a pair of sleek black pointed toe pumps that sat atop what appears to be a three-inch heel. Harris also wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters at the White House on Jan. 25. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ shoes. CREDIT: AP

Harris’ business attire falls right in line with her wardrobe. On Jan. 21 — the day after she made history as the first woman of color to be sworn in as vice president — Harris wore a burgundy double-faced wool crepe dress from Prabal Gurung, which she teamed with a matching coat also from the label to a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the White House. That day, Harris also wore black pumps.

Harris also wore burgundy with her power pearls to the Democratic National Convention back in August. For the big day, she went for a monochromatic look, teaming the double breasted suit with a matching silk blouse.

When she’s not in the maroon hue, Harris can be seen in warm and soft colors like navy, cream, gray and black. Aside from heels, the vice president frequently wears Converse All-Star sneakers or Timberland boots. The Howard University graduate is also a fan of knee boots and booties.

