Kamala Harris Styles Monochrome Burgundy Look with Black Heels for Inaugural Prayer Service 

Kamala Harris is continuing the monochrome trend on her second day as vice president of the United States.

After being sworn into office in a purple coat and matching dress by Christopher John Rogers, Harris attended a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the White House —alongside President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden —wearing a burgundy sheath dress, which she teamed with a matching jacket.

The outerwear piece featured a flared skirt and stopped just below her knees. Harris teamed the monochrome look with black tights and a set of pearls around her neck — a signature accessory for the former California senator. As for footwear, Harris sported a pair of black pumps. The shoes feature a pointed toe and what appears to be a three-inch heel. The pumps perfectly matched her black face mask.

Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, stand during a performance of the national anthem during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service on Jan. 21. CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ shoes. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to her style, Harris often opts for both warm and soft colors like maroon, navy, cream, gray and black. When she’s not in heels, the vice president can be seen in Converse All-Star sneakers or Timberland boots. The Howard University graduate is also a fan of knee boots.

On the eve of the 2021 presidential inauguration, Harris attended a COVID-19 memorial, wearing an all-black ensemble, which included a pair of heeled boots. The boots featured a pointed toe and a slouch construction. She completed the look with a camel coat from Pyer Moss, a brand founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond — an American-Haitian fashion designer who has made it his mission to provide PPE and relief to small businesses amid the ongoing pandemic.

Click through the gallery to see Kamala Harris’ style through the years.