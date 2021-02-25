×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kamala Harris Gives Her Go-To Black Power Suit an Upgrade With Ribbed Burgundy Turtleneck & Pointy Pumps 

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
kamala-harris-giant-store-2-feature
Kamala Harris Style Evolution
Kamala Harris Style Evolution
Kamala Harris Style Evolution
Kamala Harris Style Evolution
View Gallery 28 Images

Vice President Kamala Harris suited up in her go-to look to visit a COVID-19 vaccine center in Washington, D.C on Thursday.

The former California senator was accompanied by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton as she arrived at a Giant Foods grocery store to watch the vaccine being administered. For the occasion, Harris wore her signature black power suit, which includes a double breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Harris gave the ensemble an upgrade by pairing the look with a ribbed burgundy turtleneck and a pearl necklace. The vice president also wore a black face mask.

kamala harris, black suit, burgundy turtleneck, black heels
Kamala Harris is accompanied by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton to watch a COVID-19 vaccine being administered at a Giant Foods grocery store in Washington on Feb. 25.
CREDIT: AP
kamala harris, black pumps, giants food store
A closer view of Kamala Harris’ pumps.
CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Harris opted for sleek black pumps — a heel choice she keeps in rotation for public engagements. The pumps featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel. Harris also wore black pumps on Feb. 17 as she joined President Joe Biden to meet with a group of labor leaders at the White House.

Aside from the black pumps, turtlenecks have become a frequent choice for Harris. For the Feb. 17 meeting, which was to address Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Harris teamed her black suit with a slouchy beige turtleneck.

kamala harris, pants, suit, blazer, sweater, heels, white house, american rescue plan, oval office, joe biden
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a group of labor leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan and to get input on the President’s infrastructure plan at the White House, Feb. 17.
CREDIT: Pete Marovich - Pool via CNP/MEGA

She styled the sweater look again on Feb. 18, this time opting for a gray version, while meeting with women leaders in Congress at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in D.C.

When not in a turtleneck, Harris often teams her power suits with dainty satin blouses. Her other outwear choices include puffer coats. As for footwear, Harris also prefers knee-high boots, booties as well as Converse All-Star sneakers and footwear from Timberland.

Click through the gallery below to see Kamala Harris’ best style moments through the years. 

Banner image showing mountain sport, lifestyle Sponsored By Footwear Unlimited

A New Partnership Between Footwear Unlimited and Spyder Creates Limitless Opportunity

Footwear Unlimited will produce Mountain Sport, Everyday Active and Lifestyle footwear collections for Spyder.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad