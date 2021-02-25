Kamala Harris Gives Her Go-To Black Power Suit an Upgrade With Ribbed Burgundy Turtleneck & Pointy Pumps 

Vice President Kamala Harris suited up in her go-to look to visit a COVID-19 vaccine center in Washington, D.C on Thursday.

The former California senator was accompanied by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton as she arrived at a Giant Foods grocery store to watch the vaccine being administered. For the occasion, Harris wore her signature black power suit, which includes a double breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Harris gave the ensemble an upgrade by pairing the look with a ribbed burgundy turtleneck and a pearl necklace. The vice president also wore a black face mask.

Kamala Harris is accompanied by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton to watch a COVID-19 vaccine being administered at a Giant Foods grocery store in Washington on Feb. 25. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ pumps. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Harris opted for sleek black pumps — a heel choice she keeps in rotation for public engagements. The pumps featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel. Harris also wore black pumps on Feb. 17 as she joined President Joe Biden to meet with a group of labor leaders at the White House.

Aside from the black pumps, turtlenecks have become a frequent choice for Harris. For the Feb. 17 meeting, which was to address Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Harris teamed her black suit with a slouchy beige turtleneck.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a group of labor leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan and to get input on the President’s infrastructure plan at the White House, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Pete Marovich - Pool via CNP/MEGA

She styled the sweater look again on Feb. 18, this time opting for a gray version, while meeting with women leaders in Congress at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in D.C.

When not in a turtleneck, Harris often teams her power suits with dainty satin blouses. Her other outwear choices include puffer coats. As for footwear, Harris also prefers knee-high boots, booties as well as Converse All-Star sneakers and footwear from Timberland.

Click through the gallery below to see Kamala Harris’ best style moments through the years.