Kamala Harris Brings Back Her Signature Black Power Suit, But Gives It a Twist With Plaid Coat & Sleek Booties

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff have arrived in Colorado.

The former California senator and her husband traveled to Denver to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and participate in a listening session with small business owners at Maria Empanada. Upon her arrival, Harris stepped off Air Force Two, wearing her signature black power suit.

While Harris is known to sport a tailored suit, the vice president gave the look a twist by wearing a plaid coat on top. The outerwear piece featured a button up closure and padded shoulders. Harris also accessorized with pearls, another signature look for the politician.

Kamala Harris boarding Air Force Two to head to Colorado on March 16. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ shoes. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Harris also switched things up with black booties. The shoes featured a round toe and sat atop a block heel, making them ideal for all-day wear.

Kamala Harris arriving in Colorado on March 16. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to keeping her suiting looks fresh, Harris often plays around with layering. In addition to coats, Harris styles her suits with satin blouses and turtlenecks. Last month, Harris wore a ribbed burgundy turtleneck under her black suit while visiting a Giant Goods grocery store in Washington, D.C. where the vaccine was being administered. She styled the sweater look again on Feb. 18, this time opting for a gray version, while meeting with women leaders in Congress at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in D.C.

On her feet, Kamala often opts for classic black pointed toe pumps. She also favorites knee-high boots and more casual looks such as Converse All-Star sneakers and footwear from Timberland.

