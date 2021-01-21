×
Kamala Harris Shines in a Sequined Dress & Silk Coat at ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special

By Claudia Miller
Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her first official appearances with her title for the “Celebrating America” special honoring her and President Joe Biden’s inauguration tonight.

For one of her first times speaking to the public as vice president, Harris opted for a monochromatic and powerful all-black ensemble. The outfit from Sergio Hudson included a silk-lapeled tuxedo overcoat teamed with a sequin-coated black shift dress. As for footwear, Harris tapped Jimmy Choo’s signature Romy pumps for a classic touch; similar heels retail for $650 at Net-a-Porter.

Harris was also introduced during the special by Sarah Fuller, a Vanderbilt University student who made history herself in 2020 in becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game for the school.

kamala harris, vp, vice president, coat, dress, heels, blue
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from outside of the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, after being sworn in as the 46th vice president of the United States.
CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, for the official inauguration ceremony, Kamala opted for a bright blue look courtesy of Christopher John Rogers, a Black-owned fashion brand. Also wearing a Pyer Moss custom coat during events last night and Hudson today, the politician is starting her own style streak by tapping Black designers and independent American labels for her collection of official attire.

Her signature pearls as well come from a local name, Wilfredo Rosado, a Latino jewelry designer based in New York. She also included an American flag pin from David Yurman for a final finishing touch.

Doug Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris arrive at US Capitol for Inauguration, Jan. 20.
Doug Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris arrive at US Capitol for Inauguration, Jan. 20.
CREDIT: MEGA

“Celebrating America” also included appearances by Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, John Legend and more stars in addition to being hosted by Tom Hanks. 

Biden and Harris’ inauguration made history today for a myriad of reasons. Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president while Harris is the first-ever female vice president of the United States. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office. She joins President Joe Biden in leading a country left on the edge of its seat following the second impeachment of current President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives last week. 

While the proceedings looked different due to health and safety precautions as well, there was still fanfare to be expected. Lady Gaga sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appearing alongside the likes of Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez who also performed during the inauguration ceremony.

Click through the gallery to find more memorable moments from the 2021 Inauguration Day festivities and events.

