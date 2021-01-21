Kamala Harris Shines in a Sequined Dress & Silk Coat at ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special

Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her first official appearances with her title for the “Celebrating America” special honoring her and President Joe Biden’s inauguration tonight.

For one of her first times speaking to the public as vice president, Harris opted for a monochromatic and powerful all-black ensemble. The outfit from Sergio Hudson included a silk-lapeled tuxedo overcoat teamed with a sequin-coated black shift dress. As for footwear, Harris tapped Jimmy Choo’s signature Romy pumps for a classic touch; similar heels retail for $650 at Net-a-Porter.

Harris was also introduced during the special by Sarah Fuller, a Vanderbilt University student who made history herself in 2020 in becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game for the school.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from outside of the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, after being sworn in as the 46th vice president of the United States. CREDIT: AP

Here are the full remarks from Vice-President Kamala Harris as she speaks to the nation after being sworn into office earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CkmAYRWJSk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 21, 2021

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, for the official inauguration ceremony, Kamala opted for a bright blue look courtesy of Christopher John Rogers, a Black-owned fashion brand. Also wearing a Pyer Moss custom coat during events last night and Hudson today, the politician is starting her own style streak by tapping Black designers and independent American labels for her collection of official attire.

Her signature pearls as well come from a local name, Wilfredo Rosado, a Latino jewelry designer based in New York. She also included an American flag pin from David Yurman for a final finishing touch.

Doug Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris arrive at US Capitol for Inauguration, Jan. 20. CREDIT: MEGA