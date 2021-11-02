Kaley Cuoco Goes Casual in a White Button-Up and Low-Top Sneakers on Set for ‘The Flight Attendant’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kaley Cuoco, 35, is known for having a chic, relaxed aesthetic. With her latest look while on the set of season two of “The Flight Attendant,” Cuoco proves that she knows how to marry comfort with classic silhouettes. For the ensemble, Cuoco donned a white button-up shirt and baggy jeans with low-top sneakers.

Kaley Cuoco filming season 2 “The Flight Attendant.” CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

A closer look at Kaley Cuoco’s low-top sneakers. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Cuoco’s essential aesthetic lives in a crux on comfort and chic. On her Instagram, she posts photos in activewear, jeans, hoodies and slouchy T-shirts. When she does dabble in more elevated styles, she throws on garments like structured suiting, edgy dresses and printed outwear.

The “Big Bang Theory” star saunters down red carpets in colorful and bright creations by fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also embraced labels like Hermès while also supporting newer brands like Cong Tri and Azzi & Osta.

For footwear, the entertainer tends to slip shoes that are eye-catching, whether the silhouette is a sleek pump, chunky platforms or sneakers from brands like Christian Louboutin, Nike and Birkenstock.

