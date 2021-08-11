Kaley Cuoco Elevates Sweatpants With Trending Thong Sandals and Striped T-Shirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco just gave a chic update to gray sweatpants.

While heading to her trailer on the set of “Meet Cute” in Brooklyn, New York, Cuoco was seen in a casual ensemble: gray sweatpants and a T-shirt. However, her shirt’s black and white-striped print elevated the staple loungewear piece with a sharp accent — as did a practical black water bottle holder featuring a chic top handle.

Kaley Cuoco heads to her trailer on the set of “Meet Cute” in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Big Bang Theory” actress stayed relaxed in black rubber thong sandals. The shoes fit into Cuoco’s ensemble’s practical nature, as they are easy to slip on and off. The pair also smoothly coordinated with her shirt’s stripes and water bottle holder, as well as — possibly unintentionally — the clips in her hair.

Kaley Cuoco heads to her trailer on the set of “Meet Cute” in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Cuoco’s thong sandals. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Thong sandals have been trending all summer, due to their place as a classic warm weather shoe in anyone’s wardrobe — plus their minimalist and open silhouette, which allows for plenty of ventilation. However, this season the style has reached new heights with a variety of materials, colors, and heel heights. Thong sandals can now be found in an array of tones and textures from top brands like Gianvito Rossi, Bottega Veneta and Tkees. The style has also become a go-to for numerous celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Kaley Cuoco heads to her trailer on the set of “Meet Cute” in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Cuoco has a solid rotation of go-to styles. The “Flight Attendant” star often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Chelsea Paris for events. When off-duty, she can be spotted in sneakers and slides by Nike, Frye and Sorel. She’s notably known for making best-dressed lists throughout awards seasons, due to her looks created with longtime stylist Brad Goreski.

