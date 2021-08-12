Kaley Cuoco Masters Summer Trends in a Silky Slip Dress & Classic Thong Sandals

Kaley Cuoco is bringing boho-chicc vibes that will make you want to go outside and catch some sunshine.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress was spotted out and about while on the set of “Meet Cute” in Brooklyn, New York, today. For the ensemble, Cuoco popped on a silver slip dress made of a material that exhibited a flowy disposition and incorporated spaghetti straps. To accentuate the outfit, Cuoco paired the dress with a pair of green reflective sunglasses.

When it came down to the shoes, Cuoco slipped on a pair of thong sandals which added an early 2000s twist to her simple and neutral look. The sandals featured a black slim sole and black thin toe straps as well.

Cuoco’s essential style places an emphasis on comfort and style. Her Instagram presents photos of her in activewear, jeans and hoodies. She fancies more snazzy styles like tailored suiting, flowy dresses and printed outwear but is also a fan of sneakers from beloved athletic brand Nike.

When dressed to the nines, Cuoco struts down red carpets in creations by legacy fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and Dolce & Gabbana. On the footwear front, the “Bratz” actress tends to wear shoes that make a statement, whether the silhouette is a sharp pump, sturdy platforms or eye-catching sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin and Birkenstock.

