Kaley Cuoco Gives Business Professional a New Meaning in a Studded 3-Piece Suit & Mesh Heels at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021

Kaley Cuoco means business at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021.

For the ceremony, Cuoco opted for a sparkly three-piece suit from Dolce & Gabbana. The ensemble featured a fitted blazer that was adorned with crystals at the lapel and hem. Cuoco teamed the outerwear piece with a crisp white button-up and a vest that was also lined with jewels.

Cuoco continued the look with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that featured a button-up closure. The pants were also equipped with pockets. As for her hair, Cuoco kept things business professional with a sleek pulled back hairstyle and tear drop diamond earrings.

On her feet, Cuoco opted for pumps from Christian Louboutin. The heels featured a pointed toe and mesh construction. The pumps were also adorned with jewels at the toe and across the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Tonight, Cuoco is up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” The Critics’ Choice Awards are currently airing live at 7 p.m. ET on the CW. The show can also be streamed live on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV. Taye Diggs is hosting this year’s ceremony, making it his third time in a row. The actor will be emceeing live from the stage of Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Aside from fashion, the night will certainly be a big one for Netflix. The streaming platform is up for 72 nominations. Included in the nominations are Amanda Seyfried, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for “Mank” and Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie.”

Click through the gallery to see more eye-catching looks from the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021.