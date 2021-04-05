Kaley Cuoco Pops in a Hot Pink Gown & Neon Stilettos for the 2021 SAG Awards

Kaley Cuoco opted for a bold hot pink look tonight for the SAG Awards.

Dubbing it her “pink moment” in her Instagram caption, the actress modeled a vibrant pink off-the-shoulder gown featuring floral accents by Prabal Gurung.

The 35-year-old, who is nominated in the Best Female Actor category for her role in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” tonight, didn’t stop at sharing one photo with her legions of followers. She shared six snaps, showing off her jewelry from Messika Paris and matching pink pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin, too. Cuoco pulled the daring monochromatic look together seamlessly by adding a fuchsia lip.

Cuoco, who produced as well as starred in “The Flight Attendant,” is also nominated along with the rest of the cat-mouse dramedy’s cast in the Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

Cuoco’s spring-ready baroque look styled by Brad Goreski this evening couldn’t be more different than the edgy black bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana suit she wore for the Critics Choice Awards last month, which she also paired with Louboutins.