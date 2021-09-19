Kaley Cuoco Glows Before the Emmys in Sparkly Yellow Dress and Two Bold Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kaley Cuoco dished out disco glamour ahead of the 2021 Emmy Awards — with two daring shoe choices.

The Emmy-nominated star, who’s returning to the awards circuit for her lead role in HBO’s “The Flight Attendant,” stunned on Instagram in a sparkly yellow minidress by Stella McCartney. The dazzling number featured flared sleeves and a high neckline, bringing Cuoco’s look a distinctly campy ’70s style. Stylist Brad Goreski paired the dress with a matching feathered clutch by Jimmy Choo, as well as Anita Ko stud earrings.

For footwear, Cuoco created a monochrome effect by stepping into a pair of Manolo Blahnik mules. The Gueypla pair, crafted from yellow satin, featured 3.54-inch heels. They also included different straps for style and support: a wide foot strap, and two thinner crossed straps. Cuoco’s shoes retail for $745 on Farfetch.com.

Manolo Blahnik’s Gueypla mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

However, the mules weren’t Cuoco’s only kicks of the night. The star also donned a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers for a sporty-meets-glam moment. Her sneakers featured white and black leather uppers, punctuated with highlights of yellow and volt. The shoes gave Cuoco’s look a fun twist, while still coordinating from their colorful accents. Her Air Jordan Retro High OG “Volt Gold” colorway is available via resale for as low as $151 on GOAT.com.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Volt Gold’ sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

When it comes to shoes, Cuoco has a regular rotation of go-to styles. The “Big Bang Theory” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by top brands including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Chelsea Paris for events. When off-duty, she can be spotted in sneakers and slides by Nike, Frye and Sorel. She’s notably known for making best-dressed lists throughout awards seasons, due to her looks created with longtime stylist Goreski.

Slip on a pair of bright yellow mules, inspired by Cuoco.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Galvin mules, $85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Staud Kate mules, $207 (was $295).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Signal mules, $92.

