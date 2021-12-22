‘Bachelorette’ Host Kaitlyn Bristowe Stuns in Purple Glittery Cocktail Dress and Gold Tom Ford Sandals for After-Show Finale

Kaityln Bristowe, the host of "The Bachelorette" after-show, "After the Last Rose," at the Dec. 22, 2021 season 18 finale after-show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe glimmers and sparkles while hosting “The Bachelorette” after-show, “After the Final Rose.”

Last night she donned a glitzy outfit perfect for discussing weddings, vows, engagements and rings. Usually, Bristowe is accompanied by her co-host, Tayshia Adams, who couldn’t make it due to being infected with COVID-19, but said that she was rooting for Bachelorette Michelle Young. For the ensemble, Bristowe wore a purple shimmery puffy dress that featured a gathered bodice and hemline that added drama and flair. The piece also has sharp shoulders and a plunging neckline and incorporated contrast pleats throughout the garment.

Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting “After The Last Rose” last night on Dec. 21. CREDIT: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Michelle Young on last night’s episode of “After the Final Rose.” CREDIT: ABC

A closer look at Kaitlyn Bristowe’s gold Tom Ford sandals. CREDIT: ABC

As for footwear, Bristowe slipped on a pair of gold Tom Ford pointed-toe stiletto sandals that had a dynamic gold padlock dangling on each ankle strap of the shoes. The shoes are available for purchase at Bergdorfgooodman.com.

On the season 18 season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Young had to choose between Brandon Jones and Nayte Olukoya as to who would receive her last rose. Young chose Nayte. The two are now engaged, and Olukoya even showed off the engagement ring he used to pop the question. Olukoya is a senior account executive at Indeed.com.

When it comes to Bristowe’s fashion taste, she has a casual relaxed sense of fashion. On Instagram, we see her wearing a variety of styles like functional activewear, slinky dresses and tailored separates. Each of which, she finds a way to up the ante by either throwing on sleek sandals, powerful pumps and effective sneakers.

