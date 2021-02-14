Kaia Gerber Can’t Stop Wearing Her Favorite Ugg Boots While Out In L.A.

While adding dog walking into her daily workout routine, Kaia Gerber was spotted going to her regular Pilates class in Los Angeles, Calif. today and wore her coziest everyday winter shoes.

The model wore a cropped grey hoodie top, which appears strikingly similar to the Alo Yoga Muse hoodie and a pair of black leggings. She accessorized the minimalist athleisure outfit with her go-to Celine Ava bag in the Tan colorway, black sunglasses, a coordinating face mask and white crew length socks.

Kaia Gerber seen leaving plates workout with her dog on Feb. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

For footwear, the 19-year-old completed her outfit with the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini II Boots in the Chestnut colorway. They feature the brand’s signature water-repellent sheepskin uppers with plush lining and footbeds and stitch seam detailing throughout, completed with Treadlite rubber outer soles. These shoes retail for $140 and are still available for purchase in select sizes on Zappos.com.

Here’s a closer look at Kaia Gerber’s beloved shoes. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Over the past month, Gerber has styled these same Ugg boots on several occasions and they continue to be a fixture in her winter workout uniform. On Jan. 28, the runway model paired them with a monochrome grey outfit, including a fleece jacket from Vuori and coordinating leggings from Gymshark.

Kaia Gerber arrives at a pilates class in her favorite Ugg boots on Jan. 28. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA

Two days before, on Jan. 26, she teamed the ankle-length shoes with a gray sweatshirt and Alo Yoga leggings in a black colorway while on an outing in Los Angeles, offering a similar look to her attire today.

Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Several other models including, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin, are also avid wearers of these boots.

When she’s not wearing Ugg shoes, Gerber frequently selects the Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers in the black colorway as her go-to everyday shoes.

Embrace the model’s cozy off-duty look with these similar short boot styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Ugg Classic Heritage Mini II Boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of EMU Australia

To Buy: Emu Australia Stinger Mini Boots, $125.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Ugg Classic Mini Bootie, $115 (from $140).

