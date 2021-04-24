Kaia Gerber Keeps It Casual in Socks and Sandals After Pilates Class

Kaia Gerber is known for her cool off-duty athleisure style. On Saturday, the model styled another version of her signature pilates uniform while leaving a workout class in Los Angeles.

She wore a “Golden Teacher” graphic printed pullover sweatshirt in a peach-beige colorway and teamed it with a pair of classic black leggings. To accessorize the laid-back attire, the 19-year-old selected a grey knit beanie hat, a pair of The Row x Oliver Peoples sunglasses and her beloved Celine Triomphe Ava Bag in a tan colorway with a Jules Kaye vegan leather key chain in a coordinating hue. She also chose a white face mask and crew-length black socks.

Kaia Gerber seen leaving a pilates class on April 24, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Gerber completed the look with the sandal trend, wearing a pair of the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Suede Sandals in the black colorway. These shoes feature suede uppers with a two-strap design and buckled detail, an open toe and shearling-lined anatomically correct cork footbeds. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on DSW.com.

Related Kaia Gerber Masters Pilates Style In All-Black Attire & The Coolest 'Ugly' Sandals The Collabs: Reef and OPI Launch Line of Nail Polish-Inspired Sandals + More News Birkenstock Opens Its Third US Flagship -- Why the Brand Still Believes in Brick & Mortar Retail

Here’s a closer look at Kaia Gerber’s Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

With this sighting, the model confirms her affinity for this “ugly” sandal style and this pair has been a fixture in her pilates-ready wardrobe. On April 16, Gerber styled these same shoes with a solid black pullover, similar black leggings and these same go-to tan accessories.

Kaia Gerber in West Hollywood on Apr 16, 2021. CREDIT: RGLA/Broadimage / MEGA

Previously, on March 13, she paired these Birkenstock slides and black leggings with a bright blue hoodie with an oversized fit and yellow lettering across the front.

Kaia Gerber on March 13, 2021, in L.A. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Throughout 2021, shearling-lined footwear has become one of the most model-beloved shoe trends. With the stay-at-home orders amid the Coronavirus pandemic, slippers as everyday footwear have been a dominating fashion trend among trendsetting celebrities and influential industry figures.

Embrace this cool and cozy trend for spring with similar shearling-lined shoes available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aquatalia Imina Slides, $177.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Vince Glyn Shearling-Lined Suede Slides, $85 (from $275).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net A Porter

To Buy: Porte & Paire Black Shearling-Lined Suede Slides, $230.

Click through this gallery to see how more stylish celebrities wear this controversial footwear trend.