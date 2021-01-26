Kaia Gerber’s Leggings, Tube Socks & Trending Ugg Mini Boots Are the Perfect Post-Workout Combo

Ugg boots are having a moment in street style, and Kaia Gerber is the latest star to rock the trendiest shoe of the season.

The 19-year-old supermodel was spotted this morning in Los Angeles leaving a pilates class wearing Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini style in Chesnut. The popular colorway has been selling out online.

Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For today’s outing, Gerber wore the in-demand style with white tube socks, black leggings from Alo Yoga and a cozy grey sweatshirt. She accessorized with a black face mask, her go-to retro sunnies and a leather shoulder bag from Celine that matched the buzzy suede shoes.

Although the Chesnut colorway is sold out online at Nordstrom and Zappos, you can still find the trendy shoe online for $140 via Ugg.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini Boot brings forth an update to the brand’s signature silhouette. The low shafted boot makes a fashion statement with its minimal construction. The boot is made from pre-treated suede to make them look their best for longer. Inside, the shoe is lined with Ugg’s signature shearling plush which keeps feet cozy and comfortable.

Gerber loves to wear her mini Uggs with leggings to and from her pilates classes. You can find similar Alo Yoga tights like the supermodel’s online for $78. The model has also been seen quite a few times this month sporting leggings with the shoe to and from her workout. On this past Saturday, Gerber was seen wearing the mini Ugg boots with $55 grey leggings from the brand Gymshark.

Kaia Gerber leaving her pilates class on Jan. 23, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The super-short boot has quickly become a favorite of models in particular, recently spotted on notable names including Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin in L.A. in December, both wearing Uggs. CREDIT: MEGA

Throughout her blossoming career, Gerber herself has already served as the face of major labels such as Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Stella McCartney as well as walking in runways for Longchamp, Miu Miu, Givenchy and most other well-known fashion houses.

