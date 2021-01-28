×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kaia Gerber Teams Her Monochrome Workout Look With Ugg’s Celeb-Favorite Mini Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Kaia Gerber arrives at a pilates class
Selena Gomez
Addison Rae
Jennifer Lopez
Emily Ratajkowski
View Gallery 27 Images

While heading to a pilates class today, Kaia Gerber further confirmed that celebrities can’t get enough of these cozy boots. For her workout session in Los Angeles, the model embraced the monochrome trend with a cozy all-gray look that contrasted with neutral-toned accessories, including her shoes.

She wore the Vulori Alpine Sherpa Jacket, featuring dark contrasting pockets, and styled it with a pair of the Gymshark Adapt Mari Seamless Leggings, which have a slightly lighter hue. Gerber accessorized the athleisure ensemble with long white socks, black sunglasses and her go-to Celine Ava Bag in the Tan colorway.

Kaia Gerber arrives at a pilates class. 28 Jan 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729618_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaia Gerber in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA
For footwear, the runway model completed her outfit with the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots in the Chestnut colorway. They feature the brand’s signature water-repellent sheepskin uppers with plush lining and footbeds and stitch seam detailing throughout, completed with Treadlite rubber outer soles. These shoes retail for $140 and are still available for purchase in select sizes on Zappos.com.

Related

Men & Women Agree: These Two Shoe Brands Were Hot, Hot, Hot in Q4

Kaia Gerber's Leggings, Tube Socks & Trending Ugg Mini Boots Are the Perfect Post-Workout Combo

Suri Cruise Grabs Lunch in NYC Wearing the Coziest Puffer Coat and These Celebrity-Favorite Boots 

Kaia Gerber arrives at a pilates class. 28 Jan 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729618_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Kaia Gerber’s beloved Ugg boots.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA
Over the past week, Gerber has styled these same Ugg boots on several occasions and they continue to be a fixture in her winter workout uniform.

Watch on FN

kaia gerber, kaia gerber 2021, kaia gerber street style
Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

On Jan. 26, she teamed the ankle-length shoes with a gray sweatshirt and Alo Yoga leggings in a black colorway while on an outing in Los Angeles. Several other models including, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin, are also avid wearers of these boots.

When she’s not wearing Ugg shoes, Gerber frequently selects the Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers in the black colorway as her go-to everyday shoes.

Embrace the model’s cozy off-duty look with these similar short boot styles available below.

Ugg Classic Heritage Mini II Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Ugg Classic Heritage Mini II Boots, $150.

EMU Australia Stinger Mini Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of EMU Australia

To Buy: EMU Australia Stinger Mini Boots, $125.

Ugg Classic Mini Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Ugg Classic Mini Bootie, $140.

Click through this gallery to see all the celebrities who love their Uggs.

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad