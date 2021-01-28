Kaia Gerber Teams Her Monochrome Workout Look With Ugg’s Celeb-Favorite Mini Boots

While heading to a pilates class today, Kaia Gerber further confirmed that celebrities can’t get enough of these cozy boots. For her workout session in Los Angeles, the model embraced the monochrome trend with a cozy all-gray look that contrasted with neutral-toned accessories, including her shoes.

She wore the Vulori Alpine Sherpa Jacket, featuring dark contrasting pockets, and styled it with a pair of the Gymshark Adapt Mari Seamless Leggings, which have a slightly lighter hue. Gerber accessorized the athleisure ensemble with long white socks, black sunglasses and her go-to Celine Ava Bag in the Tan colorway.

Kaia Gerber in Los Angeles on Jan. 28. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA For footwear, the runway model completed her outfit with the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots in the Chestnut colorway. They feature the brand’s signature water-repellent sheepskin uppers with plush lining and footbeds and stitch seam detailing throughout, completed with Treadlite rubber outer soles. These shoes retail for $140 and are still available for purchase in select sizes on Zappos.com.

Here’s a closer look at Kaia Gerber’s beloved Ugg boots. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA Over the past week, Gerber has styled these same Ugg boots on several occasions and they continue to be a fixture in her winter workout uniform.

Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

On Jan. 26, she teamed the ankle-length shoes with a gray sweatshirt and Alo Yoga leggings in a black colorway while on an outing in Los Angeles. Several other models including, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin, are also avid wearers of these boots.

When she’s not wearing Ugg shoes, Gerber frequently selects the Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers in the black colorway as her go-to everyday shoes.

Embrace the model’s cozy off-duty look with these similar short boot styles available below.

