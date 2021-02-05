×
Kaia Gerber Provides the Perfect Off-Duty Outfit Formula With Leggings, Socks & These Buzzy ‘Ugly’ Sandals

By Robyn Merrett
Kaia Gerber has added a cozy twist to the “ugly” sandal trend.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old model stepped out in Los Angeles, showcasing her off-duty style, wearing a teddy fleece jacket and classic blue leggings.

Gerber teamed the look with rounded sunglasses and a brown leather shoulder bag from Celine. The fashion star also wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

kaia gerber, leggings, teddy jacket, birkenstocks, ugly sandal
CREDIT: MEGA
kaia gerber, ugly sandal, birkenstock
A closer view of Kaia Gerber’s “ugly” sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Gerber opted for a pair of black two-strap sandals from Birkenstock. Called the Arizona Shearling, the sandals feature shearling lining blended with the brands signature suede leather. The style retails for $150 at Birkenstock.com. The ugly sandal became the “it” style of  summer 2020. as shoppers began leaning on more comfortable attire staying in and working remotely due to the global health crisis. As a result, brands like Birkenstock, Teva and Crocs had a major moment and it has continued into the new year.

Gerber, however, gave the trend a winter upgrade by pairing the sandals with socks to keep warm.

This wouldn’t be the first time Gerber stepped out in a trendy shoe. Last month, Gerber was seen leaving a pilates class wearing Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini boot in Chestnut. The look has been big among celebrities and TikTok stars and is nearly sold out online. That day, Gerber teamed the footwear with white tube socks, black leggings from Alo Yoga and a gray sweatshirt.

kaia gerber, kaia gerber 2021, kaia gerber street style
Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Aside from Uggs and Birkenstocks, Gerber’s off-duty footwear collection also includes Converse sneakers and New Balances. In September, Gerber was seen in New York, wearing a polished Imaan x Frame leather blazer with biker shorts and chunky “dad shoes” from New Balance.

Add some “ugly” sandals like Kaia Gerber’s to your closet with these picks below.

Birkenstock, arizona soft footbed sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal, $135

birkenstock, fuzzy sandal, shearling lined, ugly sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Papillio by Birkenstock Daytona Genuine Shearling Lined Platform Sandal, $140 

steven new york, raine faux fur slide sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steven New York Raine Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $40 (was $69)

Click through the gallery to see more celebs in “ugly” sandals.

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
