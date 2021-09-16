Kaia Gerber Dresses Down in Sweatpants and Black Sneakers with Jacob Elodri

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kaia Gerber kept things casual in New York with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi on Wednesday.

The model dressed down while getting coffee, sporting an athletic outfit in navy sweatpants with an elastic waist and elastic around the ankles. She added a matching navy tank top, as well as a green baseball hat, matching green shoulder bag and dark sunglasses. Elordi was equally casual in navy sweats and a graphic tee. He added a cap and glasses like his girlfriend, and wore white sneakers.

Gerber wore black sneakers on her outing. The low-top athletic style featured a fully black upper and sole, as well as black shoelaces. All-black sneakers are a vital piece in every closet; they’re easy to pair with most ensembles as they immediately add a sleek touch to any look, even sweatpants.

When Gerber isn’t hitting the Met Gala in Oscar de la Renta, walking the Versace runway or posing for the cover of Vogue, she’s sweating at Pilates class and making Starbucks runs in hoodies and yoga pants. Though it’s been a go-to for years for the model, athleisure, in general, has become more popular since 2020 as more people began staying home due to the pandemic and valuing comfort. It appears the style is here to stay at least for the time being.

