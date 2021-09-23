Kaia Gerber Is Fall-Ready in Multicolored Floral Dress and Sleek Black Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kaia Gerber stepped out in fall-worthy style in Los Angeles today.

The model was spotted in a long-sleeved floral dress, ideal for chillier temperatures and layering during the autumn season. Gerber’s Doen dress featured an allover multicolored floral print, as well as ballooned 3/4 sleeves and a wide collar. She paired the piece with Celine’s coordinating green Ava shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber strolls in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG010/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Gerber opted for versatile black leather boots. Her calf-high style bears resemblance to styles seen in Paco Rabanne’s spring ’21 collection; the style includes an almond-shaped toe and block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. When worn with Gerber’s darker accessories, the boots created an easygoing and seasonally transitional outfit for fall.

Kaia Gerber strolls in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG010/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Gerber’s boots. CREDIT: BG010/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Boots are a fall footwear staple, and one that’s slowly re-entering our wardrobes as temperatures drop and leaves begin to change colors. Gerber’s pair, like many seen at events and in street style galleries this month, can easily pair with any ensemble. Stars like Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Kacey Musgraves have also been seen in autumn-ready boots by Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

Kaia Gerber strolls in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG010/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Gerber often keeps her styles classic and casual. The model can regularly be seen in white Converse or Vans sneakers, as well as neutral boots and loafers by Alohas, Celine and Dr. Martens. For more formal events, she frequently wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals in similar shades, as well as metallic tones, by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

