Kaia Gerber’s Workout Style Includes the Ugly Sandal Trend & White Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Known for her cool pilates attire, Kaia Gerber embraced the warm weather and shared how to transition her signature workout uniform into spring.

On Saturday, the model chose a bright blue hoodie with an oversized fit and yellow lettering across the front. She styled it with a pair of black leggings to balance out the silhouette. To accessorize the laidback look, Gerber wore her go-to Celine Ava Bag in the tan colorway with a coordinating Jules Kaye hand sanitizer holder and key chain, a pair of Ray-Ban Rb4338 sunglasses in black, a Simple Modern Summit water bottle and a black face mask.

Kaia Gerber seen wearing a bright blue hoodie to Pilates. 13 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber seen wearing a bright blue hoodie to Pilates. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739309_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaia Gerber on March 13, 2021, in L.A.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, the 19-year-old embraced the “ugly” sandal trend and completed the off-duty ensemble with a pair of Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals in black. These slides feature suede uppers with a dual adjustable strap construction, a shearling-lined contour footbed, a raised toe bar and a durable EVA outsole. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

Yesterday, the model shared another way to style shearling with her activewear and teamed her on-trend jacket with a cool pair of white sneakers. She wore the Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece jacket in a pink colorway, coordinated with a pair of Alo Yoga AloSoft leggings in black and Set Active socks. For footwear, she chose a pair of the Nike Air Max Plus sneakers in white with red accents, including the brand’s signature Swoosh logo along the sides.

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber on March 12.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Earlier the same day, Gerber styled the latter ensemble with her beloved Ugg Classic Ultra Mini 2 boots in the chestnut colorway — further proving her affinity for the shearling trend and her go-to footwear.

Kaia Gerber wearing her Ugg Classic Ulra Mini II boots in L.A.
Kaia Gerber on Feb. 13, 2021 in L.A.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Throughout 2021 Gerber has styled these same Ugg boots on several occasions. On Jan. 28, the runway model paired them with a monochrome grey outfit, including a fleece jacket from Vuori and coordinating leggings from Gymshark.

Two days before, she chose a similar look and teamed the ankle-length shoes with a gray sweatshirt and Alo Yoga leggings in a black colorway.

kaia gerber, kaia gerber 2021, kaia gerber street style
Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When she’s not wearing shearling-lined footwear, Gerber frequently selects the Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers in the black colorway as her go-to everyday shoes.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities style the ugly sandal trend.

