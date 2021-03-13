Kaia Gerber’s Workout Style Includes the Ugly Sandal Trend & White Sneakers

Known for her cool pilates attire, Kaia Gerber embraced the warm weather and shared how to transition her signature workout uniform into spring.

On Saturday, the model chose a bright blue hoodie with an oversized fit and yellow lettering across the front. She styled it with a pair of black leggings to balance out the silhouette. To accessorize the laidback look, Gerber wore her go-to Celine Ava Bag in the tan colorway with a coordinating Jules Kaye hand sanitizer holder and key chain, a pair of Ray-Ban Rb4338 sunglasses in black, a Simple Modern Summit water bottle and a black face mask.

Kaia Gerber on March 13, 2021, in L.A. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA For footwear, the 19-year-old embraced the “ugly” sandal trend and completed the off-duty ensemble with a pair of Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals in black. These slides feature suede uppers with a dual adjustable strap construction, a shearling-lined contour footbed, a raised toe bar and a durable EVA outsole. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

Yesterday, the model shared another way to style shearling with her activewear and teamed her on-trend jacket with a cool pair of white sneakers. She wore the Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece jacket in a pink colorway, coordinated with a pair of Alo Yoga AloSoft leggings in black and Set Active socks. For footwear, she chose a pair of the Nike Air Max Plus sneakers in white with red accents, including the brand’s signature Swoosh logo along the sides.

Kaia Gerber on March 12. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Earlier the same day, Gerber styled the latter ensemble with her beloved Ugg Classic Ultra Mini 2 boots in the chestnut colorway — further proving her affinity for the shearling trend and her go-to footwear.

Kaia Gerber on Feb. 13, 2021 in L.A. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Throughout 2021 Gerber has styled these same Ugg boots on several occasions. On Jan. 28, the runway model paired them with a monochrome grey outfit, including a fleece jacket from Vuori and coordinating leggings from Gymshark.

Two days before, she chose a similar look and teamed the ankle-length shoes with a gray sweatshirt and Alo Yoga leggings in a black colorway.

Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When she’s not wearing shearling-lined footwear, Gerber frequently selects the Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers in the black colorway as her go-to everyday shoes.

