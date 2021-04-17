Kaia Gerber Masters Pilates Style In All-Black Attire & The Coolest ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Kaia Gerber — known for her cool pilates attire and signature cozy footwear pairings — embraced the monochrome look for her workout class in West Hollywood, Calif.

On Friday, the model wore a black mock-neck sweater with long sleeves and ribbed detailing along the neckline and cuffs. She styled it with a pair of coordinating black leggings. To accessorize the single-color ensemble, Gerber selected her go-to Celine Triomphe Ava Bag in a tan colorway with a Jules Kaye vegan leather key chain in a coordinating hue. The 19-year-old also chose a white face mask and crew-length black socks.

Kaia Gerber in West Hollywood on April 16. CREDIT: RGLA/Broadimage / MEGA

For footwear, Gerber completed the look with the perfect transitional version of a controversial sandal trend: a pair of the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Suede Sandals in the black colorway. These shoes feature suede uppers with a two-strap design and buckled detail, an open toe and shearling-lined anatomically correct cork footbeds. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on DSW.com.

Related The Collabs: Sebago Reveals Debut Collection With Engineered Garments + More News Birkenstock Opens Its Third US Flagship -- Why the Brand Still Believes in Brick & Mortar Retail Kaia Gerber's Workout Style Includes the Ugly Sandal Trend & White Sneakers

Here’s a closer look at Kaia Gerber’s Birkenstock shearling-lined sandals. CREDIT: RGLA/Broadimage / MEGA

With this sighting, the model confirms her affinity for this “ugly” sandal style and this pair has been a fixture in her pilates-ready wardrobe. On March 13, Gerber paired these same slides with a bright blue hoodie with an oversized fit and yellow lettering across the front and a similar pair of black leggings.

Gerber on March 13 in L.A. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA Throughout 2021, shearling-lined footwear and socks with sandals have been two of the most model-loved shoe trends. With the stay-at-home orders amid the Coronavirus pandemic, slippers as everyday footwear have been a dominating fashion trend among trendsetting celebrities and influential industry figures.

When she isn’t wearing her Birkenstocks, Gerber is frequently spotted in her beloved Ugg Classic Ultra Mini 2 boots in the chestnut colorway. On Jan. 28, the runway model paired them with a monochrome grey outfit, including a fleece jacket from Vuori and coordinating leggings from Gymshark. Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner also have gravitated toward these shearling-lined boots.

Gerber arrives at a pilates class. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA

Like Gerber, Jenner can’t stop styling the “ugly” sandal trend and counts her favorite Yeezy slides in the bone colorway as her everyday casual shoes.

Embrace this cool and cozy trend for spring with similar shearling-lined shoes available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aquatalia Imina Slides, $177.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Vince Glyn Shearling-Lined Suede Slides, $138.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net A Porter

To Buy: Porte & Paire Shearling-Lined Suede Slides, $230.

Click through this gallery to see how more stylish celebrities wear the ugly sandal trend.