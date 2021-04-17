×
Kaia Gerber Masters Pilates Style In All-Black Attire & The Coolest ‘Ugly’ Sandals

By Elisa Lewittes
Kaia Gerber out and about in West Hollywood
Kaia Gerber — known for her cool pilates attire and signature cozy footwear pairings — embraced the monochrome look for her workout class in West Hollywood, Calif.

On Friday, the model wore a black mock-neck sweater with long sleeves and ribbed detailing along the neckline and cuffs. She styled it with a pair of coordinating black leggings. To accessorize the single-color ensemble, Gerber selected her go-to Celine Triomphe Ava Bag in a tan colorway with a Jules Kaye vegan leather key chain in a coordinating hue. The 19-year-old also chose a white face mask and crew-length black socks.

Kaia Gerber, birkenstocks, black slides, shearling sandals
Kaia Gerber in West Hollywood on April 16.
CREDIT: RGLA/Broadimage / MEGA

For footwear, Gerber completed the look with the perfect transitional version of a controversial sandal trend: a pair of the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Suede Sandals in the black colorway. These shoes feature suede uppers with a two-strap design and buckled detail, an open toe and shearling-lined anatomically correct cork footbeds. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on DSW.com.

Kaia Gerber, birkenstocks, black slides, shearling sandals
Here’s a closer look at Kaia Gerber’s Birkenstock shearling-lined sandals.
CREDIT: RGLA/Broadimage / MEGA

With this sighting, the model confirms her affinity for this “ugly” sandal style and this pair has been a fixture in her pilates-ready wardrobe. On March 13, Gerber paired these same slides with a bright blue hoodie with an oversized fit and yellow lettering across the front and a similar pair of black leggings.

Kaia Gerber seen wearing a bright blue hoodie to Pilates. 13 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber seen wearing a bright blue hoodie to Pilates. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739309_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gerber on March 13 in L.A.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
Throughout 2021, shearling-lined footwear and socks with sandals have been two of the most model-loved shoe trends. With the stay-at-home orders amid the Coronavirus pandemic, slippers as everyday footwear have been a dominating fashion trend among trendsetting celebrities and influential industry figures.

When she isn’t wearing her Birkenstocks, Gerber is frequently spotted in her beloved Ugg Classic Ultra Mini 2 boots in the chestnut colorway. On Jan. 28, the runway model paired them with a monochrome grey outfit, including a fleece jacket from Vuori and coordinating leggings from Gymshark. Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner also have gravitated toward these shearling-lined boots.

Kaia Gerber wore a grey outfit with Ugg mini boots for pilates in Los Angeles
Gerber arrives at a pilates class.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/ MEGA

Like Gerber, Jenner can’t stop styling the “ugly” sandal trend and counts her favorite Yeezy slides in the bone colorway as her everyday casual shoes.

Embrace this cool and cozy trend for spring with similar shearling-lined shoes available below.

Kaia Gerber, birkenstocks, black slides, shearling sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aquatalia Imina Slides, $177.

Kaia Gerber, birkenstocks, black slides, shearling sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Vince Glyn Shearling-Lined Suede Slides, $138.

Kaia Gerber, birkenstocks, black slides, shearling sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net A Porter

To Buy: Porte & Paire Shearling-Lined Suede Slides, $230.

Click through this gallery to see how more stylish celebrities wear the ugly sandal trend.

