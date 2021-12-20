Kacey Musgraves Sparkles in Silver Sequin Mini Dress and Bow Heels at Teddy Bear Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kacey Musgraves glittered from head to toe while giving back.

The “Breadwinner” singer shimmered over the weekend for the Teddy Bear Ball, a benefit created to raise funds for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. She donned a silver sequined mini dress from HVN to the fundraiser. The dress featured a high neckline and three-quarters flowing sleeves. Musgraves added a bright red lip to the look as well as a black hair bow to her signature black locks.

Kacey Musgraves posed on her Instagram story on Dec. 20. CREDIT: Kacey Musgraves

The Grammy-winner paired her heels with her dress perfectly. Musgraves slipped into silver pointed-toe pumps from Mach & Mach. Her silver glittery heels featured a crystal bow along the toe and double straps around the ankle. Her heels retail for $1,070 on Nordstrom’s website.

Mach & Mach Glitter Double Crystal Bow Pointed Toe Pump CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The “Slow Burn” singer herself has tapped into her glamorous and colorful side in recent years, often wearing bright, metallic and sparkly suits and dresses by top designers like Versace, J.Mendel and Giambattista Valli thanks to her stylist, Erica Cloud. These outfits are often paired with dazzling earrings and matching sandals or pumps by Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna, showing off her vibrant style.

Kacey Musgraves posed on her Instagram story on Dec. 20. CREDIT: Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves has also occasionally been seen in affordable styles, too, even at the 2019 Met Gala — the “Oscars of Fashion.” For the event, Musgraves wore a pink Barbie-inspired dress by Moschino with $80 Aldo pumps. The singer has also been a muse for Moschino, attending the brand’s runway shows and appearing in its recent Sesame Street collection campaign.

