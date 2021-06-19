Kacey Musgraves Goes on Date Night in a Crop Top, Cutoff Shorts & See-Through Sandals on Cork Heels

Kacey Musgraves slipped on a pair of vinyl-strap sandals for a dinner date in New York City yesterday evening.

While heading to dinner with boyfriend Cole Schafer, the Grammy-winning country star wore a white tank top with denim shorts, layered with a Hawaiian-print shirt and brown crossbody bag. Her accessories included several rings, as well as delicate gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

Musgraves’ shoes of choice were Schutz’s Victorie sandal, which features a cork sole and block heel and two clear vinyl straps. The sandal silhouette was lightweight and perfect for showing off the “Rainbow” singer’s coral pedicure.

PVC sandals have been trending this season, due to their sleek retro vibes and versatility — after all, what color goes better with any outfit than, well, nothing? Stars like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski have caught onto the trend, wearing a range of sandals and stiletto mules from brands like Femme, Cult Gaia and even Zara. Musgraves’ Schutz sandals currently retail for $118 on Schutz.com.

However, Musgraves didn’t just wear one breezy outfit yesterday — she wore two. During the daytime, the singer donned a lightweight leopard-print shirt and pants for a green juice run with Schafer. This outfit was accessorized with a vintage Louis Vuitton mini bag, plus a pair of tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses. For easy daytime strolls, Musgraves wore a pair of beige Freedom Moses sandals.

The “High Horse” singer has tapped into her glamorous side in recent years, often wearing colorful, metallic and sparkly suits and dresses by top brands like Versace, Valentino, J.Mendel and Giambattista Valli. These outfits are regularly paired with dazzling earrings and matching sandals or pumps by Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna, showing off her vibrant style.

Musgraves has also occasionally been seen in affordable shoes from Aldo, even at the 2020 Met Gala — the “Oscars of Fashion.” For the occasion, Musgraves wore a pink Barbie-inspired dress by Moschino with $80 pumps — proving that a high-fashion moment doesn’t need a high price tag. The singer’s also been a muse for Moschino, attending the brand’s runway shows and appearing in its recent Sesame Street collection’s campaign.

Add a clear sandal to your shoe wardrobe this summer, inspired by Kacey Musgraves.

